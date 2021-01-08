Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

