CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CLGN opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

