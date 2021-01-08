Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.20

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 13810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 3,761.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,106,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 289,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

