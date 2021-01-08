Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 151.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 46.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

