Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

