Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,240 shares of company stock valued at $58,177,932 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

