Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.45.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.42 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,715,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,240 shares of company stock valued at $58,177,932 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

