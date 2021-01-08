Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.