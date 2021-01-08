Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $61.44. 2,497,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,813,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

