Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CMC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

