Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.91

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 2563916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

