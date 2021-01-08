Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.