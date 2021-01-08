CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 3,016,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,620,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 4.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

