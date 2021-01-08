Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Buy”

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 558,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,583. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

