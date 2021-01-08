Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($44.03).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €42.48 ($49.98) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.41. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

