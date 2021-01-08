Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 558,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.