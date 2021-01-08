Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

