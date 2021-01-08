Comparing AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) & (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and (OTCMKTS:FLUX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMCI Acquisition and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

