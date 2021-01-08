Comparing Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -321.31% -36.57% -33.53% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -85.75% -71.45%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Odonate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $12.52 million 39.72 -$112.58 million ($0.86) -9.23 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -4.73

Odonate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chimerix and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.84%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.23%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than Chimerix.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications; and University of Michigan to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize various products. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

