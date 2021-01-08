Comparing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92% CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23%

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and CloudCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 17.15 -$1.08 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.25 million 1.74 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CloudCommerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and CloudCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Integrated Ventures beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

