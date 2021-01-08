Comparing Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) & TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and TheMaven’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $13.46 billion 0.35 -$456.00 million N/A N/A TheMaven $80,000.00 305.66 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

TheMaven has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qurate Retail and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

