Comparing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vroom alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vroom and Sonic Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Sonic Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Sonic Automotive has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive -0.94% 14.21% 2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vroom and Sonic Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive $10.45 billion 0.17 $144.14 million $2.65 16.28

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 99 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 15 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 9 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.