Compass Point Increases James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $69.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

