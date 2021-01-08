Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,597. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.