Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

CAG stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.