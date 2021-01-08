Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Raised to $6.75 at B. Riley

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

