Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

