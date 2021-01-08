CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.20 and last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 3850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,878.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

