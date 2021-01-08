Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.19. 496,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 411,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $409.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

