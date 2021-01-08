Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $228.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $189.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.