Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

