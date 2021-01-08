Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

STZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

