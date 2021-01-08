Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

STZ traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $227.76. 27,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.24.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

