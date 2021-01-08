Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.29. 30,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

