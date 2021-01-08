Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.24.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.