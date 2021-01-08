Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Constellium by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

