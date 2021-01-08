Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 41,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,764. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

