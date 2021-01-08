ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.00

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 214.62 ($2.80), with a volume of 28513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

