Contrasting Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Armada Hoffler Properties and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Fangdd Network Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 3.45 $24.05 million $1.17 9.62 Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.27 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.87

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Fangdd Network Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

