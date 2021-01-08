Contrasting Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 3.55 $292.80 million $1.12 15.78 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.88 $11.59 million $0.20 41.65

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 2 1 2.57 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $9.18, suggesting a potential downside of 48.06%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 404.20%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

