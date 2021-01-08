Contrasting Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 16.25 $146.53 million $4.16 105.21 Datadog $362.78 million 81.12 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -644.27

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 16.96% 10.05% 7.59% Datadog -1.39% 0.38% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Datadog 1 12 8 0 2.33

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $367.30, indicating a potential downside of 16.08%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $98.06, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Datadog on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

