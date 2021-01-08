Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLRS. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

