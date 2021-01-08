CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

