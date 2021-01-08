Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.44

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $495,333,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

