Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

