Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Up 5.5%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.89. 3,198,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,227,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

