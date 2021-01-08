Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $347.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.64.

COST traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $366.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,426. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

