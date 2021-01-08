COTI Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

