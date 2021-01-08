COVA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,955.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $424,958.82 and approximately $117,955.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.