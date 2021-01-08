Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 664,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 385,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 616,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

